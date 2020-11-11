Detroit police search for man who set home on fire, killing several dogs

The Detroit Police Department has released surveillance video and pictures of a man they said broke into a home and set it on fire, killing several dogs inside.

Police said the break-in and arson happened on Saturday, September 29, at a home on Eastburn, which is on Detroit's east side between Schoolcraft and Gratiot, just north of State Fair.

According to police, a man was captured on surveillance cameras walking around the home before using a hammer to break a side window. Police said he set the house on fire and then left.

The house was destroyed in the fire and police said several dogs that were inside all died in the fire.

A surveillance camera was pointed directly at the window the man broke into. Video released by police shows him walking up, appearing to try and pry the window open with the claw end of the hammer before smashing it open and forcing his way inside.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect is a bald Black man with a medium build. He was wearing a black vest with a white lining, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.