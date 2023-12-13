Detroit police search for suspect who snatched gold necklace off 13-year-old's neck

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole a necklace from a child over the summer.

Police said the 13-year-old victim and his mother exited a grocery store in the 5900 block of Michigan Avenue around 4:20 p.m. July 3. They were walking in the parking lot when the suspect approached them and stole the boy's gold necklace off his neck.

The suspect fled on foot.

A $500 reward is offered for information. Submit tips here.