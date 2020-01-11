Detroit Police search for suspects who broke into car on city’s East Side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspects wanted in connection to a larceny from a vehicle on the city’s east side.

Police say the incident happened last Wednesday at around 7:00 a.m., in the 2700 block of East Jefferson. A Buick 4 door Sedan pulled into the parking lot of a local business, next to a 2016 silver Chrysler.

After a couple of minutes, one of the suspects, a black male wearing black coat, got out of the Sedan and used an unknown object to smash out the passenger side rear window of the Chrysler. The suspect then grabbed a gym bag that contained person items out of the vehicle.

The suspect eventually fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

