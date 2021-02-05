Detroit Police search for two after 68-year-old woman carjacked 

Police in Detroit said they're searching for two people who carjacked a 68-year-old woman as she was getting out of her SUV.

According to Detroit Police, the woman was unloading her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Lahser, just north of 7 Mile Monday night around 11 p.m. when two people walked up and demanded her car.

Police said one of the two was carrying a handgun at the time but did not say if the weapon was pointed at the woman.

The woman did as she was told and the two people then got into the car and drove away.

Police released pictures a man and a woman who are persons-of-interest. Police said they believe they were in the area at the time of the crime and may be able to provide information.

The man was wearing a black hoodie with a colorized NASA logo. The woman was wearing a denim jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

