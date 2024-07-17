Detroit police search for gas station carjacking suspect

article

Detroit police are seeking tips that lead them to a carjacking suspect who fled in a stolen rental car.

According to police, the suspect and a woman drove to a gas station in the 8800 block of Wyoming in a black Buick SUV around 5:15 a.m. Monday. The man went inside the gas station, approached a 23-year-old man, and implied he was armed.

The suspect then fled in the victim's 2023 Nissan Sentra rental car. That car has since been located, but police still don't know who the suspect was.

Police said the woman who was with the suspect was wearing a white shirt and green shorts, while the carjacker was in a light-colored T-shirt, shorts, and work boots.

A $500 reward is offered for information. Submit tips to Detroit Rewards TV.