Detroit police search for man who exposed himself at bus stop

A man was caught on video, exposing and pleasuring himself at a Detroit bus stop on 8 Mile and Meyers.

The incident took place Monday, before 9 a.m., according to Detroit police.

In the video, a young girl can be seen in front of the exposed man, while the person recording shouted at those nearby to call the police.

The man eventually fled the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.