Detroit police searching for 59-year-old in connection to non-fatal shooting

Detroit police are searching for a 59-year-old man accused of shooting a man late Sunday afternoon.

Police say Kenneth Sadler shot a 30-year-old in the area of Minnesota and Lumpkin, which is east of I-75 and north of McNichols.

The man's injuries were not fatal, police said.

Sadler reportedly shot the man around 4:18 p.m. Afterward, he fled on foot northbound toward Nevada.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants with white stripes.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.