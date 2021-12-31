article

Detroit police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted someone in late December.

The man, seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls coat and hat with the letters Detroit on it, is wanted for sexual assault on Dec. 28

Police say the assault happened in the area of Trumbull and Spruce Street, which is north of I-75 and south of Grand River Avenue.

It occurred around 7 a.m. in the morning.

According to the department's third precinct, the man approached a woman who was walking in the area, abducted her by threatening her with a gun and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the area of Temple and Grand River.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 313-596-1950.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-UP.