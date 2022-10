article

Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Canyla Turner.

Police say she was last seen leaving her school in the area of Moross and I-94 on Friday at around 2:45 p.m.

Police say she was wearing gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with a

"Central" school logo on it. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, and 160 lb.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 5th precinct at 313-596-5501.