Detroit Police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

Detroit Police are asking for assistance in locating Lottie Crutchfield, an 81-year-old woman who has not been seen since late July.

According to police, Lottie has not been seen or heard from for the past three weeks and her family are very concerned for her well-being.



She was last seen at her apartment located on Lafayette Plaisance St.

Lottie is described as being 5'6" and having a gray and black afro.



If you have seen Lottie or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.