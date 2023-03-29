Detroit police searching for suspect after fatal shooting in Midtown

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Midtown last weekend.

The 32-year-old victim was in the 3900 block of Woodward near the Orchestra Hall around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when someone approached him and started shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.