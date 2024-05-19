Detroit Police searching for suspect that escaped custody at Henry Ford Hospital

article

Detroit Police are looking for 22-year-old Cortez Rabb who fled from custody at Henry Ford Hospital.

Rabb was in DPD custody this morning for felony offenses. Rabb told officers he had medical issues and was transported to the hospital, says DPD.

While officers were placing him in a hospital bed, Rabb escaped the officers' control and fled from the hospital (2799 W Grand Blvd).

DPD has a command post and multiple units attempting to locate the suspect.

If you see Cortez Rabb, do not approach him and call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.

