Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day.
The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield.
Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a weapon, walked behind the counter, and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
At around 7:42 p.m., the same suspect robbed the Dollar General located in the 14600 block of W. McNichols.
He walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and announced a robbery. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money.
He fled the scene in a blue Chevy Impala with a gray stripe.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information, call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.