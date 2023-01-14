Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day

article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day.

The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield.

Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a weapon, walked behind the counter, and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

At around 7:42 p.m., the same suspect robbed the Dollar General located in the 14600 block of W. McNichols.

He walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and announced a robbery. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money.

He fled the scene in a blue Chevy Impala with a gray stripe.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information, call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

