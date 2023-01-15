Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a west side CVS.

The robbery happened at around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at the CVS located in the 18500 block of Grand River.

Police say the suspect entered the store, walked up to the cashier, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled in an unknown light-colored vehicle with cardboard covering the license plate.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information, call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ MORE: Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day