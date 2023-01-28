Detroit police searching for suspects who stole car with a baby still inside

article

Detroit police are searching for two suspects who stole a car with a baby inside.

The incident happened on Monday, January 23, at around 1:50 p.m. in the 11500 block of Wyoming.

Police say the victim exited a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered the gas station. The victim left their vehicle unlocked, running, and with their baby inside.

That is when the suspects pulled up in a silver Pontiac G6. One of the suspects entered the Jeep and drove off, police said.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was recovered, with the baby inside unharmed.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.