Detroit police searching for illegal block parties after violence at gatherings

Detroit police are hitting the streets in an effort to stop illegal block parties before they can turn violent.

An 80-person patrol unit will be on the lookout Thursday night and through the weekend, keeping their eyes open for anything that could mean an illegal party is happening.

"Today is about healing. It's about allowing this community to grieve," Detroit City President Mary Sheffield said during a community gathering Wednesday. "But also a call to action"

The beefed-up patrols come after a history of violence at these unsanctioned gatherings. Most recently, two people were killed and 19 others hurt at a block party on Detroit's east side early Sunday.

"We've gotta stop, man. We've gotta do something better than what we've been doing," said a man who goes by Q. His niece, Shanae Fletcher, was killed at Sunday's party.

In order to have a legal block party, an application must be filed with the City of Detroit.

The applicant must be the president or chair of the block club and must reside on the block, according to the city application's guidelines. And in order for the street to be closed, 75% approval of the households residing on the block involved is required.

An investigation into Sunday's shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.