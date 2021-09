article

Detroit police are asking for information after a man was shot and killed Friday evening on the city's east side.

A man in his 20s was shot twice in the area of Goulburn and E. State Fair around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.