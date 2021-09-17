Detroit police seek man accused of harassing, threatening, stealing from ex-girlfriend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a man accused of committing numerous crimes against his ex-girlfriend.
Police allege that Kejuan Davis, 31, has harassed and threatened his ex. He is also accused of stealing from her, breaking into her home, and assaulting her.
Davis is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.