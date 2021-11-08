Detroit police seek missing teen with mental illness who left medical facility

article

Detroit police are looking for a 17-year-old boy who left a medical facility against the

health care provider’s advice.

Kobe Boyles was last seen in the 6000 block of W. Outer Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. His mother said he has a mental illness.

Boyles is black with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and green hospital pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1201.