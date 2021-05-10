Detroit police seek shooter who killed man on city's west side

Detroit police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man May 5 on the city's west side.

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots in the 16800 block of Livernois around 12:20 p.m., hitting and killed a 46-year-old man. The shooter then fled on foot.

The shooter is described as black with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, clear gloves, a dark-colored Adidas zip-up hooded jacket with dark-colored pants, and light-colored gym shoes. He had a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or 313-596-6189, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.