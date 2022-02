article

Detroit police are looking for a trailer after it was stolen from a driveway.

The black trailer was taken from a home in the area of Conant and Mt. Elliott streets on the east side at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

The trailer's license plate number is D455437.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.