Detroit Police seeking armed man who stole from dollar store

Detroit police released a photo of a man who is wanted in an armed robbery from a dollar store in the 20100 block of Van Dyke on Oct. 29.

Police allege the man took several items from the store at about 3:40 p.m. on that day. When store employees tried to stop him from leaving, he grabbed is hip and told them he was armed.

He was last seen getting into a two-tone, black and silver, older Dodge Ram 1500 with a black stripe down the middle.

The man is described as a male, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a black hat, black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

If anyone recognizes him or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.TV.