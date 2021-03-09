Detroit police seeking armed robber who targeted same dollar store twice

article

Detroit police are looking for a man who they say robbed a dollar store twice in the same week.

According to police, the man approached the counter of a dollar store in the 9300 block of Greenfield at 8:30 a.m. on March 3 and put some items down. He then pulled out a weapon and demanded money.

The next day, a man police believe is the same person from the day before entered the store at 8:48 a.m. and again demanded money while armed.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash both times. No one was injured.

The robber is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is in his 30s or 40s, stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has a stocky build.

Tips about crimes in Detroit can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

