Detroit Police shooting suspect also suspected in 2 other shootings and one murder

Detroit Police said Friday that the 28-year-old man suspected of killing Rasheen McClain is also connected to a different murder in Detroit this week.

The man has not been charged and is still not being named at this time. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Detroit Police informed them Friday that they did not expect the warrant information to be presented until next week.

However, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it did receive a warrant request for the man's arrest for another murder that happened on Knodell on Monday in Detroit and the shooting of another car near 7 Mile and Wyoming on Sunday.

The Sunday crime was a non-fatal shooting where slugs were found in a car. In that shooting, a dark sedan pulled along a 2008 Cadillac and someone inside the sedan shot a 22-year-old man in the Cadillac.

In the other shooting on Monday, two men were found shot in a car in the 5900 block of Harding. Police said the suspect met the two victims at 10500 Knodel and shot both of them before driving to Harding.

Police say the suspect left the car there with the two victims inside.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, died from his injuries. The other man is still alive but the extent of his injuries is not known.

The 28-year-old suspect in the three different shootings has not been named as he is still not charged with any crimes. However, the Prosecutor's Office has the warrant information.

The suspect is accused of killing Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain Wednesday night on Wyoming near Chippewa.

DPD Officer Rasheen McClain

When McClain and Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse got to the scene on Wyoming near Chippewa, they were told there was a suspect inside armed with a long rifle or a gun.

McClain, the 16-year veteran, called for backup and he took charge.

Chief James Craig said he believes the 28-year-old man wanted to die at the hands of police.

When he came out with his rifle the officers outside fired at the suspect. One round hit the suspect in the arm. Even though he was wounded he ran down the block into a backyard. But police quickly tracked him down and arrested him.

McClain was married to his wife Heidi for 10 years and had 2 step children

Chief said 350 officers converged on the hospital. So many had to look in their eyes and tell them the sad news in two groups. There was concern over possible paralysis Batoum-Bisse, but the chief says he's expected to recover.

