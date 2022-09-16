Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police still trying to solve woman's 2017 murder

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Sunshine Midkiff

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder of a 37-year-old woman is still unsolved five years later.

Sunshine Midkiff, aka Sunny, was found dead at Cloverdale and Intervale on Detroit's west side at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 7, 2017. 

Midkiff was from West Virginia. She left behind three sons.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org.