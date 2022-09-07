Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation

article

The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun.

Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.

FOX 2 confirmed with Detroit Police that a man was barricaded inside the home and was armed around 3 p.m.

By 4:45, the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct said the situation was resolved peacefully and the man was in custody.