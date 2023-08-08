Detroit police to add 25 new officers - 11 for mental health emergencies

From Warren to Detroit, we have seen police thrust into critical mental health situations - where it’s a matter of life or death.

This year Detroit police has had more than 8,600 mental health runs - and nearly 900 suicide in progress calls.

DPD has prevented all but one of those suicides. They are sobering statistics that are all up compared to this time last year.

"This crisis is on our doorstep. we have to effectively, and professionally manage it," said DPD Chief James White.

Fourteen will patrol the neighborhoods and 11 will work tackle mental health duties.

"This is the kind of department that we want to build. one that is effective on the law enforcement side, but also is a national leader in dealing with those with mental illness," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The funding will also help fight community gun violence.

Chief White also pointed to shootings — like the one at last month’s July 4th block party, which injured three teenagers.

Michigan State Representative Alabas Farhat, who helped with this plan, says episodes of violence are plaguing the quality of life for long-time homeowners.

"I’ll never forget where a lady on Piedmont Street in northwest Detroit said that.she’s scared to let her grandkids play on her front lawn - this was back from last year, she was scared of it," said Farhat (D-Dearborn). "Public safety is much more than just patrolling a neighborhood. It’s about getting to know your residents. It’s about building a model that, which is what is happening here, that the nation can follow. Where folks who are in crisis can be taken the entire way, and connected to care, connected to treatment."

Detroit police say they’ve filled half of last year’s 300 vacancies - and expect to be fully staffed by early 2024.

