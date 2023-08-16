Detroit Police ask community for tips after officer shot last week

The Detroit Police Department are still searching for the suspects responsible in the shooting of an officer on the city's east side just early Friday morning.

Detroit Police called a 2:45 press conference from DPD headquarters on Wednesday to discuss the shooting, which happened as police were responding to a call of shots fired from the ShotSpotter technology.

Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said they're stills searching for any tips related to the shooting and will be releasing surveillance images and a video of the suspects as they ask the community to give up some tips on those involved.

"We believe they live in that area. We really want our best partners, the community, to give us some assistance," he said.

Police responded to the area of Morang and Whitehill after getting the ShotSpotter call, the technology that detects gunfire in the city and sends police to the area of gunshots. When police arrived, they were directed to an apartment building in the area by neighbors and witnesses.

When they started to approach the building, three suspects came running out with one of them shooting at the police officers, hitting one officer in the leg.

The officer was expected to survive the shooting and Fitzgerald said he was still recovering and fighting.