Detroit police unit formed to help families of violent crime victims

There are no words to describe the agony Lisa Punter feels more than three years after her 25-year-old son Brandon was gunned down.

"It’s been hard. I just want closure."

Brandon Punter was shot to death during what Detroit police call a case of road rage at Seven Mile and Santa Rosa on the city’s west side.

"He was the glue to the family and when the holidays come it gets real difficult for me," she said. "Because he made a big deal out of it for me."

All this time later and the family says there is still no word on who pulled the trigger.

"You never get over losing a kid," Punter said. "You never expect, we never expected us to be on TV. I always felt for the parents who would be on TV."

Now she’s hoping a new effort by DPD will help meet that long-impassioned call for closure.

Just days ago the department launched the Family Advocate and Manager Liaison for Engagement Unit to improve communication between detectives and the families of murder victims when it comes to investigation updates, and to share available resources.

"I’m not bashing them because I do know that their workload is heavy with the crime throughout the city," she said. "But at least just pick up the phone. show some type of compassion and concern."

DPD says the new FAMLE unit will offer compassionate advocacy to families impacted by violent crime, making sure that their voices are heard and that their needs are met.

It promises "a transparent commitment to justice."

DPD Chief James White said in a statement:

"Our investigators do a great job at balancing their work to find those responsible for crimes and communicating updates with families. It’s a difficult task, and to support them and our families, we are centralizing the resources we have to offer under one unit.

"FAMLE will refocus our efforts to engage and inform victims’ families as we work to bring them closure."

Punter said she looks forward to when her family will get justice.

"If I can get some type of closure, that will be a lot easier on me," she said. "I can be at rest. My heart can be at ease."

DPD says the new unit will have both officers and civilians in it.



