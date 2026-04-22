Watch live: Detroit police update on triple homicide at west side gas station

Detroit police are holding a press conference on the triple homicide at a gas station early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

A 22-year-old man was arrested after fatally shooting three people at a west side gas station on McNichols near the Redford Township border.

Officials will update the case in front of the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 3:30 p.m. Watch the live player above for the press conference.

The shooting stemmed from an earlier crash between two vehicles. After pulling into the gas station, the driver was confronted by four people.

Gas station video surveillance cameras captured the moment the driver of the red sedan was being pulled out of his car after a member of the group opened his door.

Trevor Sheeler, 25, and Jasmine Sheeler, 24 were both killed in the shooting as well as a third person, Lester Owens III, who was Jasmine's boyfriend, according to their family.

A fourth person who was in the group was not injured and fled once the shooting began at 3 a.m. in the 21700 block of McNichols.

The suspect stayed on the scene and waited for police to arrive. They were then taken into custody.

Today's press conference is expected to involve whether there may be a charging decision for the shooter, or more details regarding the case.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.