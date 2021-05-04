Detroit protest held over mail delivery struggles by postal service

Frustration with the United States Postal Service in Metro Detroit has reached a boiling point. A protest was held Tuesday outside one of the locations with residents demanding answers for delayed mail and some parcels never delivered.

A vocal group of Detroiters made their voices heard outside the post office site at Joy Road near Memorial Avenue on the city's west side.

The organizer says she's also received complaints from people who claim they haven't gotten mail from the USPS for up to several months.

"I think we’ve been out of the pandemic long enough now to do better than what we are doing," said Patricia Daniel. "From my understanding, they were saying they were short on mail carriers. Well, if you are short on mail carriers, then hire some people."

"Don’t come out with some excuse," said Reba Neely. "Face them and have a solution. Face them and say, ‘as of this date, you will have this mail in your box.’ That is what I want - a concrete solution."

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) also stood with the protesters.

Advertisement

"This is not just letters in the mail, for many of my residents it is the checks they rely on," Tlaib said. "For some of them, it is their medication. It’s affordable to get your medication through the mail and it’s much more affordable. For many this is (about) the way of life for them, to be able to take care of themselves."

Protesters gather outside a Detroit post office, outraged with delays in delivery.

The USPS is saying that some Detroiters may be receiving money every other day, citing the extra workload and the pandemic.