Detroit public schools dismissing early Wednesday due to heat

Detroit Public Schools Community District schools will dismiss early again on Wednesday due to heat.

Students will be dismissed three hours early.

It is expected to be humid with highs around the mid-80s.

Many schools do not have air conditioning and or have outdated cooling systems. Children are especially susceptible to health risks from the heat, such as heat exhaustion and dehydration, so it is important to keep an eye on them during this weather.

Ninety-degree weather Tuesday also led to a three-hour early dismissal for the district.