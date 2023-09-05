Expand / Collapse search

Hot weather cancels school in Southfield, leads to early dismissals in Detroit and Pontiac

Some students in Metro Detroit get an extra day off school, while others will only spend part of their day in the classroom due to high heat in the forecast Tuesday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some students get a break from school Tuesday due to high heat.

Southfield Public Schools canceled school, while students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will get out of class three hours early and the Pontiac School District will have a half-day.

Many schools do not have air conditioning and or have outdated cooling systems. Children are especially susceptible to health risks from the heat, such as heat exhaustion and dehydration, so it is important to keep an eye on them during this weather.  

Hot and humid Tuesday with cooler weather coming

The stretch of 90-degree days continues Tuesday, but there is relief from the heat in the forecast.

"Typically, if they're dehydrated they'll have dry skin. It will be really hot and really red," said Harvey Bouru, the owner of NovaHealth Urgent Care in Southfield. "You're going to want to make sure that they're hydrated. That's a huge thing."

The stretch of hot weather that has been around all weekend lasts through Tuesday, with highs around 90 and heat indices spiking as high as the mid-90s.