Detroit public schools receive $60K donation from Pistons' Cade Cunningham

Pistons star Cade Cunningham is giving Detroit public school students a better shot at success with a $60,000 donation.

The money will go to Detroit Public Schools Community District's Health Hub program and relief funds.

"I feel amazing. It’s a blessing. All glory to God," Cunningham said. "To be able to give back and uplift the community means everything to me."

Last summer, Detroit Public Schools Community District announced it was launching 12 Health Hub sites at DPSCD Schools.

The Health Hubs expand on the "basic support available to students and families by providing comprehensive services at select schools that have existing School Based Health Centers or clinics, ensuring that students and families are able to access services right in the neighborhoods where they live," according to DPSCD.

Cunningham also teamed up with GE Appliances to provide a washer and dryer set for East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.

Other schools that do not have a washer and dryer will get one as well, officials said.

The donation will even help to establish "Cades Care Closets" at the Health Hubs, which will provide toiletries and snacks to students throughout the year.

"When I grew up… I didn’t come from the wealthiest family," Cunningham said. "But my parents made sure that Thanksgiving time, we were giving back… whenever we could, just try to give a helping hand."

School officials were just as overjoyed to receive the donation as Cunningham was to give it. They say the check is already spent.

"Many times our children are met with needs – whether it’s hunger, whether it’s having adequate clothing, whether it’s having clean clothing – and something seeming so simple is such a huge lift for making sure that we build the confidence of not only our children, but our parents," said Detroit School Board Member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

