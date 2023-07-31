Detroit schools are preparing to roll out its solution for students who chronically miss class. It comes in the form of health hubs with a community focus geared toward both children and families.

With a month of summer left, family's focus will soon turn toward the upcoming school year. With it comes new and old problems which the district's superintendent says is a constant source of work for faculty and administrators.

"As DPSCD, we are constantly problem-solving," said Dr. Nikolai Vitti. "But despite improvements in average daily attendance, we still struggle with chronic absenteeism. That means missing more than 18 days a school year."

On Monday, Vitti was flanked by people representing the partners in the district's mission to reduce absenteeism. Ballmer Group and the Kresge Foundation say they will commit $4.5 million to keep students in class with the help of 12 separate health hub sites.

They'll be launched at Detroit school facilities like Centra Durfee and East English Village. Officials expect five of the 12 will be open this fall. In addition to providing medical services, students and families will also have access to a network of other health care options they may need.

Henry Ford Health and Ascension will assist in providing services, including some that go beyond basic medical care.

"We believe that if we place health hubs in our schools where children are at and families frequent, we can better provide access to them with the services that can overcome the challenges of chronic absenteeism," said Vitti.

Dr. Sonia Hassan, the First Lady of Detroit and a community health advocate is acting as an ambassador for the program.

"If we can start early with their health but also help them with their learning as they go, the two combined are really the key things to someone growing up and we want that for the city of Detroit," said Hassan.

Hassan said the hubs will also assist those going through evictions and paying DTE bills.

"We constantly have to improve the resources and support to our families so that our children can reach their God-given ability and talent," said Vitti.