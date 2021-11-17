Detroit Public Schools to be remote on Fridays in December

article

All Detroit Public Schools will be remote on Fridays in December.

Additionally, after-school programming will be canceled but sporting events will continue as scheduled.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said this schedule change comes after speaking with teachers, students, and staff about the need for mental health relief and time to clean schools amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided at dismissal on the Thursdays before the remote school days so students have food while at home.