Detroit public transit fares resume March 15

The Detroit Department of Transporation will resume collecting fares for using public transit beginning March, almost a year since the city suspended payments in the wake of the pandemic.

Starting March 15, riders will have to pay the required $2 fee for a four-hour pass.

The return of fare collection is the latest return to normalcy after a year of uncertainty with COVID-19's spread. DDOT buses have also been outfitted with several safety measures to ensure riders and drivers remain socially distanced.

There are four regional pass options available to riders. The Dart pass offers unlimited rides on DDOT and SMART buses, as well as the QLine streetcar:

4-hour Dart pass - $2

24-hour Dart pass - $5

7-day Dart pass - $22

31-day Dart pass - $70

For those who only take DDOT buses, options include:

7-Day DDOT pass - $17

31-Day DDOT pass - $50

DDOT Student ID Card - $2 (only available to students in grades 9-12 without a student ID)

The city also offers a reduced fare card. Find out how to apply here. The passes go on sale Thursday, Feb. 25. The regional passes can be purchased at city locations or with the DART app.

Detroit buses outfitted with safety measures

Permanent barriers separating both parties have been installed since late 2020 that reduce air exchange. Buses are also outfitted with hand sanitizing machines and visual social distance cues.

Riders are required to wear masks covering both their mouth and nose for the time being. They're also required at bus stops and any transportation building. Riders must remain 6-feet apart from the driver at all times.

DDOT has adopted a maximum capacity for their standard buses of 20 passengers and 26 people on certain health department-designated buses.