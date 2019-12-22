Detroit ranked the 6th rudest city in America in new survey

Guess the midwest hospitality doesn't translate to Detroit.

The Motor City was ranked the sixth rudest city in America, according to a new survey by Business Insider.

A little more than 11% of survey respondents said Detroit's residents were the rudest in the country.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 19: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been processed using digital filters.) Street view of the Monument to Joe Louis at Hart Plaza on January 19, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The rankings were based on two online polls conducted in October and November 2019. American adults were asked to choose the five rudest cities from a list of America's 50 largest metro areas.

Detroit checked in as the 6th rudest city, beating notably rude cities like Philadelphia (9th) and Baltimore (8th)

For each city, Busines Insider cited a specific reason for the 'rudeness' of each city. For Detroit, it was a June 2019 incident where a woman in a wheelchair tried to Tase a woman at a Detroit McDonald's while she waited for her food.

The employee was not injured and called the police to the location, where officers found the irate customer with the Taser tucked in her shirt. Police were unable to arrest the woman due to not having the proper vehicle to accommodate her wheelchair.

Officers confiscated the Taser.

The top five rudest cities included, in reverse order, Boston, Chicago, D.C., Los Angeles and New York.