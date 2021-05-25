Detroit receiving $400M in federal relief, city plans to get residents' input

Over the last year, COVID-19 and the racial unrest that followed brought the root of Detroit's challenges to the forefront. But with the help of more than $400 million in federal aid - Mayor Mike Duggan is working to combat it.

"We are not talking yet at this point, reparations - we are talking about reparative programs which are different," said Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett.

Mallett said on Tuesday the mayor will outline how he plans to use the unprecedented American Recovery Act funds. His main goal is tackling intergenerational poverty, funding programs that will help break the cycle of inadequate education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

"We're going to say now that we established this foundation for you, what are the jobs you think you want to do - oh by the way, we can train you and place you," Mallett said.

But the plan goes beyond that. Mallet says Mayor Duggan plans to invest in neighborhoods, fund parks, and recreation, public safety, close the digital divide, and supporting small businesses.

But it will be the members of the community who will have the final say.

"We're going to have 25 conversations at a minimum and ask 'Mrs. Jones' what do you think, is the framework correct, do you think we should spend this amount of money on this kind of programming? Can you think of better ways to concentrate our resources."

Through a series of Zoom meetings and by city officials going out into the neighborhoods, they plan to find out what is most important to Detroiters and their families and direct the dollars there.

"The solution to moving Detroit forward is, to say the least of these, we are here for you, we intend to bring with you with us," Mallett said.