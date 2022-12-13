Detroit adds new police towing software, introduces stolen car storage waiver

The City of Detroit is implementing changes to its police towing policies to increase transparency and help people whose vehicles are towed.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White announced the reforms Tuesday.

On Monday, the city council approved seven towing companies that Duggan said the city believes are ethical and professional. He said the Detroit Police Department will also tow more vehicles. Right now, the department handles about 25% of tows, with that soon increasing to 35-40%.

Additionally, there is a new software system that all requests for tows will go through to be assigned to the tow company next up in line. Any deviation from this schedule will be investigated.

According to Duggan, the changes have been a work in progress after many issues, including police officers choosing their favorite towing companies and towers finding their own vehicles for their favorite officers.

"It's been a five-year struggle," he said. "We wanted to take the financial incentive out of the market."

The plans also include changes for stolen vehicles.

"All of the stolen vehicles in the city of Detroit will come to Detroit Police Department tow yards," Duggan said.

Drivers of recovered stolen vehicles will be able to apply for a waiver for storage fees if they cannot afford them.

Also, drivers whose vehicles are towed will be able to use a website to track the vehicle, see fees, and photos of the vehicle when it was impounded.

