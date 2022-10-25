Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars prepares students for life after high school

Students involved in the Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars attended a career fair Tuesday as they prepare for life after high school.

At the fair at the University of Michigan-Dearborn Fairlane Center, they received help with the process of applying to college.

"Today they are filling out the free application for federal student aid. They’re having a coaching session with our college coaches," said Christa Funk, the executive director of Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars. "Then they’re meeting with over 40 different college and universities d at our college fair to apply and talk to representatives

Over the years, Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars has awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships and serves nearly 400 students each year at partner schools across five counties.

This Next Level Scholars Program is free and guarantees a $4,000 dollar scholarship to students who complete the program

Students say it’s programs like Dollars for Scholars that pave the way for a brighter future.

Hear from the students in the video below and learn more about the program here.

