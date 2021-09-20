Detroit reopening some of its recreation centers following COVID-19 closures

article

After a pandemic-long closure of its recreation centers, the Parks and Recreation Department in Detroit will be reopening its community buildings to the public.

The department is hosting a grand opening at the Adams Butzel center to celebrate the occasion on Monday.

The return of the rec centers invites new classes that residents can sign up for.

However, the reopenings also mean Detroit will get to show off some of the shiny new amenities added to the recreation centers, which have undergone renovation work that includes floor and wall improvements, as well as landscaping and mural designs.

Butzel had the largest improvement, with a new ice rink. But other facilities like the Patton Recreation Center also got a tune-up.

Those two, along with Kemeny, Farwell, and Lasky, will all open to reduced capacity this week.

Typical safety precautions from masking up and social distancing will be in effect.

All other facilities remain under construction and won't be open for the Butzel's grand opening today. It's scheduled for 4-6 p.m. The others are expected to reopen on Sept. 21.

More information on recreation center memberships is available here.