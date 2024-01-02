Detroit reports lowest homicide numbers in 57 years

Starting off the new year on a positive note, the Detroit Police Department announced a historic decrease in homicides since 1966.

"Hopefully people are starting to get that ‘if I commit a crime and take someone’s life, I could lose my liberty,’" said Steve Dolunt, a retired DPD assistant chief.

The city recorded 252 homicides in 2023, according to data from DPD. In 2022, 308 homicides were recorded.

Overall, the data shows a 1.6% decline in crime rates in Detroit from 2022 to 2023.

"We’ve seen it become increasingly difficult to commit crimes and not get away with them," said Adam Hollier, a former member of the Michigan Senate.

Community work and the use of technology has assisted DPD in reducing crime rates, officials said.

"Some people are saying ShotSpotter is terrible, I think it's good because it tells me that shots are being fired. Facial recognition (is) still being worked out," Dolunt said. "There's problems in minority communities with that, totally get it, but it's getting better."

Detroit was once considered the most dangerous city in America.

"In my time on the job, the first 16 years, we averaged 545 homicides a year. Every two days, three people were murdered in city Detroit," Dolunt added.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday to break down the reduction in violent crime, including homicides.

"Effective data-based strategy, the hard work of the best police officers in the country and collaboration with our partners has resulted in historic reductions in crime, including a 57-year low in homicides," the department said in a statement. "The Detroit Police Department will continue to strategically enforce crime to reduce violence in our city and keep all Detroiters and visitors safe in 2024 and beyond."