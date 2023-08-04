Detroit Rescue Mission needs donors for Christmas Adopt A Family campaign

It’s August, but at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries there are plans underway to spread the joy of Christmas to those in need this December.

"We don’t leave anyone behind," said Dr. Chad Audi.

And that’s why the time is now to get ready for the nonprofit’s yearly Christmas Adopt-A-Family campaign

"Usually every year we help between 700 to 800 families, that would be about 2,400 children," he said.

But when DRMM, an organization that works to fight homelessness and substance abuse, kicked off its campaign on August 2nd. the response from those needing help was overwhelming.

"In 24 hours we got to 400 today, which is 48 hours and we are at 800 to be exact, 835 people," he said.

The president and CEO of DRMM is committed to doing his best to make sure community members in need don’t feel left out during the Christmas holiday.

"I’m going to promise as much as I can that no one will be left out, but that will also be dictated by how many people support us," Audi said.

Sponsors can be a person, company or organization. And you can sponsor one or many families because the need is so great.

"We just hope that we will be the median between the people who are in need and the people who have a good heart," he said.

People who need help for Christmas can sign up online or in person.

"We understand it a lot of poor families might not have access so they have a choice of coming to our office," Audi said.

The deadline to signup to participate is September 1st and if you would like to sponsor a family contact Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

"I decided to sign up for something like this to make sure that we draw a smile and give hope to people who became hopeless," Audi said.

Those wanting to apply to the Adopt-A-Family program can do so by registering here by September 1st at 4 p.m.



