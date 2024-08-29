Detroit sex trafficker who locked women in basement sentenced to prison

article

A Detroit man who locked women in his basement, gave them drugs, and forced them into sex will spend more than a decade in prison.

Quiyemabi Summerlin, 45, was sentenced earlier this week to 17.5 years in prison for sex trafficking using force and coercion, maintaining a drug premises, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Summerlin pleaded guilty to trafficking three victims. During the investigation, the FBI identified 25 women that stayed in Summerlin’s home and performed commercial sex acts under his control.

According to the documents filed several years ago, the first victim came forward in July 2019 when she said Summerlin took her to a home on Berden Street and told her she would live in the basement. She said he told her he should be having sex with men for money and would have to give him all the money the johns paid her. She said Summerlin raped her twice and kept loading a gun in front of her.

The second victim came forward in 2020 when Detroit Police were called to a report of assault and battery. She said Summerlin threatened violence if she didn't have sex with him. After she did, he fell asleep and said a john had showed up. She said Summerlin arranged for her to perform sex acts for $170, but she only gave Summerlin $120, so he assaulted her. During that encounter with police, Summerlin told police she was homeless and was staying at his house. He said he woke up to the sounds of moaning and witnessed the two having sex.

In April 2019, the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) Task Force started the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of Summerlin.

"This defendant treated his victims like commodities," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "He targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for his own profit. He manipulated his victims’ drug addictions and provided them with a constant supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He built a business through violence and coercion without regard to the consequences for other human lives."