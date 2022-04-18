Detroit Shipping Co. seeks volunteers for Cass Corridor Neighborhood Cleanup this weekend

Volunteers are needed to help beautify Detroit's Cass Corridor Neighborhood on Saturday.

Pick up trash, clean flower beds, plant flowers, pull weeds, and help clean the neighborhood the day after Earth Day.

Detroit Shipping Company and Clean Detroit are hosting the second cleanup. Volunteers will be provided with gloves, trash bags, water, and clean up tools.

Meet at the Summer Oasis tent behind Detroit Shipping Co. at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is until 2 p.m.