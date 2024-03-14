Detroit shooting victim crashes into Ferndale business

A shooting victim crashed into a Ferndale business on Wednesday night as they tried to drive away from the Detroit shooting scene.

Police said an argument on Santa Rosa escalated to a shooting. The victim then fled, crossed Eight Mile, and crashed into Tight Plumbing on Eight Mile near Pinecrest. They are currently in critical condition.

"Honestly, I was just hoping everybody was OK," said Kevin Churchill, the owner of Tight Plumbing. "At the end of the day, things happen. These are all materialistic things. Everything can be fixed, but lives can't be replaced."

No suspects are in custody, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.