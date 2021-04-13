Detroit sisters ages 16 and 9 missing after teen left home without permission

Two sisters from Detroit have been reported missing by their aunt after one took the other Tuesday morning.

Andrea Austin (left) and Cee Cee (right) haven't been seen since Tuesday morning. (Detroit Police Department)

Around 8:45 a.m., Andrea Austin took her sister Cee Cee without permission.

They haven't been seen since.

Detroit police put out a request for help from the public after the sister's aunt Karen Boyce said that Andrea, who is 16 years old, took her sister, who is 9 years old, without permission.

They left their home in the 19500 block of Rowe, which is two blocks north of 7 Mile in the Pulaski neighborhood.

Andrea is five-foot-two-inches, 100 pounds, has brown hair, and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow, white and blue hoodie, black stretch pants, and was carrying a turquoise bag.

Cee Cee is three feet tall, 70 pounds, has brown eyes, and sandy brown hair. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored top and bottom.

While Cee Cee is in good physical and mental condition, Andrea has a mental health condition she has not taken her medication for.

If anyone has seen Cee Cee or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.