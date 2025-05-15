Detroit substitute teacher under investigation, accused of assaulting students

The Brief A substitute teacher at a Detroit charter school allegedly got physical with their kids when they wouldn't behave. Detroit police confirmed the case is under investigation.



A substitute teacher at a Detroit charter school is out of a job after parents say they allegedly got physical with their kids when they wouldn't behave.

Meanwhile, another mother says another teacher at the same school did the same thing.

What they're saying:

Kenyata Walters says her daughter’s 3rd grade homeroom teacher crossed the line at Detroit Edison Public School Academy on the city’s east side.

"She said she hit me. And I’m like who? Like what happened? And she’s like "my teacher. She hit me on my back. And it hurt," she said. "Immediately I went over to the 7th Precinct because it’s like maybe three blocks away. We made a report and there, the officer asked me: "hey did you happen to check your daughter for any bruises? I check her for a bruise and sure enough in the lower part of her back there’s a bruise, about a fist size in her lower back."

Detroit police confirmed the case is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

The alleged incident comes the same day parents learned a substitute teacher was fired for, "acting in ways that did not meet our school’s standards" - according to a memo sent out to parents by school administrators.

This happened after several parents reported the sub allegedly pushed and shoved their kids - trying to get them to behave.

FOX 2 went to an Oakland County home listed by an executive with the organization that runs Detroit Edison Public School Academy. No one wanted to talk.

However, officials who are affiliated with the non-profit "New Paradigm For Education," said in the memo that student safety is a top priority, adding that they’ve fully addressed the situation in accordance with their policies.

What's next:

Kenyata says she’s still waiting for the school to take action after what she says happened to her daughter, an ordeal she won’t soon forget.