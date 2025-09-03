Detroit takes over prosecuting misdemeanor crimes from Wayne County

The Brief The Detroit City Council has approved the city overseeing prosecutions of misdemeanor crimes from Wayne County. The ordinance was approved 8-1, requiring $700,000 in additional funding. Crimes the city's law department will prosecute include larceny, assault and battery, retail fraud, and possessing a firearm while under the influence of intoxicants



Detroit plans to absorb prosecutions of misdemeanor crimes from Wayne County, taking over cases and lightening the load on the county prosecutor.

While the city already oversees arraignments and bail decisions, the new ordinance will allow Detroit to dictate more control over cases in hopes of holding offenders accountable while pursuing more appropriate sentences.

It's "better for the police, better for law enforcement, better for the citizenry, better for the city," councilmember Scott Benson said during this week's meeting.

Big picture view:

The Detroit City Council approved a new ordinance that will see the city take on a larger responsibility of criminal prosecutions, shifting the task from the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.

Approved by an 8-1 margin on Tuesday, the measure was supported by both city and county officials. One member of the law department called it a "historic moment."

"We're now bringing those prosecutors closer to the people of the city of Detroit, closer to oversight by Detroit officials," said criminal enforcement chief Douglas Baker.

Council President Mary Sheffield was the lone no vote on the ordinance.

Crimes Detroit will Prosecute

The law department will prosecute nearly 20 different crimes. They include:

OBSTRUCTION OF GOVERNMENT

False statement to a police officer during an investigation,

Failure to identify oneself to a police officer;

Interference with City-owned communication systems prohibited,

Refusal to allow fingerprinting;

Assault and battery

Domestic Violence

Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle

OFFENSES AGAINST PROPERTY

Malicious destruction of property;

Throwing, propelling or dropping stone or object at a train, car, or vehicle

Embezzlement by agent, servant, employee, trust, bailee, or custodian

Larceny

Larceny by conversion

Larceny by false personation

Larceny; motor vehicles or trailers

Make, draw, utter or deliver check with non-sufficient funds

Receive and conceal stolen goods

Retail fraud

Theft by false token or false pretenses

WEAPONS

Possession of a firearm under the influence of intoxicants

Related article

Dig deeper:

To take on the larger case load, the law department will receive an additional $700,000 to their budget to hire four attorneys and two paralegals.

Another $50,000 is expected to finance a case-tracking software.

The city will begin prosecuting cases in July 2026.